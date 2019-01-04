Popular North Shore sub shop to close in February

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - An iconic sandwich and sub shop on Route 1 in Saugus that first opened its doors in the 1950s will close for good next month.

Santoro’s Sub-Villa posted a notice of the closure on its website with a note that said: “We are retiring!”

The Santoro family first opened shops in Lowell and Saugus before expanding to Middleton, Reading, Melrose, Framingham, and Norwood. At the time, subs were being sold for just 25 cents.

Rich and Rob Santoro told the Lynn Daily Item that they plan to sell the shop and retire.

“We are the third generation of the family, and there is no fourth generation. Neither of us has kids,” Rob told the newspaper. “It’s time we started to enjoy life.”

Santoro’s was established in 1954.

