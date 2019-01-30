Popular NYC bakery lands in Harvard Square

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular New York City-based bakery is making its Boston debut in Harvard Square on Saturday.

Milk Bar, known for its cereal milk soft serve and towering layer cakes, will share space with &Pizza, a “counter-culture pizza brand” making creative pies that feature ingredients like short rib and mushroom truffle.

The pizza and bakery combo store, located at 3 Brattle St., will open at 11 a.m.

Milk Bar is celebrating the occasion with $1 soft serve all day.

The first 100 customers in line will also receive a Milk Bar “swag bag,” according to the bakery’s Instagram story.

If you’ve ever wondered how cereal milk ice cream tastes, now is your chance.

Milk Bar Harvard Square OPENS this SATURDAY! Celebrate with $1 soft serve ALL DAY – doors open at 11AM. Learn about our combo store with @andpizza and stay tuned for more deets! https://t.co/8wGDkmzjYg pic.twitter.com/tEjQkPiaED — Milk Bar (@milkbarstore) January 28, 2019

🚨 Excited to announce that our joint shop w/ @milkbarstore in Harvard Square is officially opening on 2/2! See you Saturday ! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/n47C5ucD2p — &pizza (@andpizza) January 29, 2019

