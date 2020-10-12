Popular Quincy deli shut down after employee tests positive, shoppers urged to contact health officials

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Quincy deli has closed its doors until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Commissioner of Quincy’s Health Department, Ruth Jones, said one of Mignosa’s Fruit Basket’s four employees tested positive over the weekend and now they are looking to identify customers who may have been exposed.

“This is a facility that has very strictly followed the COVID guidelines,” she said. “We came up with an infectious period of October 2 through October 11 where people who were in the store at that time may have been exposed.”

Jones said this is not the first time a case of the virus has impacted business in the city.

She said that when an employee tests positive, businesses have the opportunity to shut down for 24 hours for a deep clean and then they are allowed to reopen.

However, that is just not the case for the Fruit Basket.

“In this situation, when there are such a few number of employees, they are all considered close contacts, they all work together every day. All of those people will be tested and quarantined so it pretty much shuts down the store,” Jones explained.

The deli will remain closed for at least two weeks as employees isolate and quarantine and the health department continues contact tracing.

“My message to everybody is to not let your guard down now,” Jones said. “We’re seeing an uptick in cases all over Massachusetts.”

Anyone who went into the Fruit Basket between October 2 and the 11 for more than 15 mins is asked to call the Quincy Health Department at 617-376-1270.

