SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular restaurant in Saugus is letting their customers know that they will not be shutting down anytime soon.

Speculation about Kowloon Restaurant being sold started to swirl ahead of their planned board meeting appearance Thursday night.

“We just want to clarify what is actually happening,” Kowloon Restaurant wrote on Twitter. “We are only planning for the future which will be years not months away. The process to get the local boards to do their due diligence and approve any project is not an overnight process. So our family is just getting some preliminary legwork started.”

The restaurant recently completed their 70th year in business.

They said that even though this is rewarding, “it’s such a demanding life and there will be an end at some point… just not right now.”

To all our Friends and Fans pic.twitter.com/Pw07oCfBBp — Kowloon Restaurant (@KowloonSaugus) January 8, 2021

