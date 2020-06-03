Popular Saugus restaurant receives approval to create car hop in parking lot as comeback from coronavirus shutdown

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular restaurant in Saugus has received town approval to create a drive-in movie theater and car hop service in their parking lot.

Kowloon, like other eateries, only serving takeout during the pandemic. But owner Bob Wong spoke to town officials about ways to get creative by opening up the parking lot to service when restaurants are able to re-open and they responded affirmatively.

In order to facilitate social distancing and public safety, they’ve ordered jersey barriers and astroturf for the outdoor seating and car hop areas.

While the Saugus Board of Selectmen approved the drive-in movies plan, Kowloon is currently waiting on approval from the Saugus Building Dept. and Fire Dept. before building the screen structure.

They are also waiting for Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan before opening-up and hopes they can get everything ready in time.

