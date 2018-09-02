Popular Seaport pub The Whiskey Priest closing its doors

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Whiskey Priest is closing its doors for good at the end of business Sunday to make way for a new development in the booming Seaport District.

The Irish pub first opened for business eight years ago.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that this coming Sunday September 2nd will be our last day of business,” the bar’s Facebook page reads. “We’ve had a great run and have had some unforgettable times. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your patronage over the years and we hope you had as much fun as we did.”

The bar is celebrating its final night with a DJ, saying, “It’s the end of an era so let’s do this right!!!”

