SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Belwing Turkey Farm in Seekonk was shut down by the Seekonk Board of Health after more than 80 years in business, just days before Thanksgiving.

The Seekonk Board of Health shut the business down Monday, citing an “imminent health hazard.” Inspectors said they found multiple violations including an excessive number of flies in a processing shed, raw turkey pieces and wastewater on tables, previously inspected turkeys that had been repackaged, and turkey packaging overflowing in the dumpster.

In a post on Facebook, the owners of Belwing Turkey Farm wrote, “We have very bad news, the Seekonk Board of Health has shut us down in our 82nd year and we will not be able to sell turkeys Tuesday and Wednesday for the 2026 Thanksgiving season.

This message is to our dedicated and valued customers who we are actively calling to notify you to make other arrangements for your turkey this year.

We apologize for this disruption in your holiday season.”

A long-time customer said he surprised to see the business had closed right before Thanksgiving.

“It’s one of the best turkeys I’ve ever had. And that’s why we have it at Christmas also,” said Brian Bishop, a customer. “Usually there’s a line down the side of the road in the breakdown lane. And I was looking for that, and I’m, like, gee I just drove by the place because there was no cars, I’m going to luck out today, I’m going to get right in there, you know? But then to my surprise, there was a town police officer in his van and he just said they were closed.”

Bishop said he is not too concerned about the violations, and hopes they are able to reopen in December.

“I’m going to go back if they open again. If they say ‘hey we got one for Christmas,’ I’ll be there,” he said.

One of the owners of the farm said she has been calling customers to apologize, and ackowledging the error saying she is devastated. She also admitted that she does not know if the business will recover from the closure, but said she is meeting with the Town next week.

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