KILLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH) — The unseasonably warm temperatures has impacted opening day for one popular ski resort in Vermont.

Killington Resort announced that they will no longer be opening on Saturday as originally planned.

Temperatures in Killington hovered in the 60s and 70s over the weekend and will remain high throughout the week, putting snowmaking on hold.

The resort is monitoring the extended forecast with plans to make snow whenever the temperatures allow for it.

A new opening date has not been scheduled.

