Popular Tik Tok chef on the phone with fiancee when tree limb killed her

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A motorist who died when powerful winds caused a tree limb to crash onto her car was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and was engaged to be married this fall.

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was talking on her cellphone to her future wife when the tree limb blew onto her Monday in Farmington.

“It happened really quick,” Brittany Lynn Ritchie told the Morning Sentinel. “She has a phone mounted in her vent. I just heard a crash and then there was nothing.”

Hager was driving in Farmington when wind storm that produced gusts topping 50 mph toppled the tree limb.

Hager was the sole occupant of the car and no other vehicles were involved, said Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles, who called the incident “tragic and unique.”

Hager and Ritchie were both popular on TikTok. Together, they had with more than 400,000 followers. Ritchie posted a tearful tribute and said Hager “loved her TikTok fam.”

