BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Belmont early Monday morning.

Flames sparked along the front porch of the home on Belmont Street just before 1 a.m., fire officials said. It then spread to the first floor of the home.

One person was evaluated at the scene but was not transported to the hospital, fire officials added.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)