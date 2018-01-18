Porcupine predicts winner of Patriots-Jaguars AFC Championship game

(WHDH) — New England Patriots fans are not the only ones who are confident in their team’s ability this weekend in a playoff match-up with the Jacksonville Jaguars. A North American porcupine who lives at the Stone Zoo is calling for the Patriots to advance to the Super Bowl.

Fezzik, the resident football expert at the zoo in Stoneham, does not think the Jaguars stand a chance.

Without hesitation, Fezzik chose the New England Patriots by devoruing an apple that sat on the team’s box.

The Patriots and Jaguars square off Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Last week, Fezzik predicted the the Patriots to defeat the Titans. They did just that, winning 35-14.

