(CNN) — No one usually likes fingerprints on their new car but Porsche is challenging this with their new sports car.

The automaker says if you buy one of its new 2020 Porsche 911 models, you can add your fingerprints to your new car’s paint job.

Porsche touts that it designed a new method to print fingerprints directly on the car’s hood.

The custom design will be available starting in March, but it is not free. It will cost more than $8,100 dollars on top of the car’s hefty price tag.

The starting price for the cheapest Porsche 911 model — the Carrera — comes in at more than $97,000 dollars.

