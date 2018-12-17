Porsha Olayiwola named Boston’s poet laureate

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s new poet laureate is a Jamaica Plain resident who co-founded a poetry slam venue in Roxbury.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Monday that Porsha Olayiwola will formally begin her role on Jan. 1.

Olayiwola is the artistic director of MassLEAP, a nonprofit organization that serves young artists. She also co-founded The House Slam, which offers poetry slams and open mic events.

Olayiwola says in a statement that she’s “eager and humbled” to serve in the role. She says she wants to establish a youth poet laureate program, among other things.

Poet laureates serve four-year terms. They attended public readings, poetry events and other functions to help promote the literary arts in the city.

