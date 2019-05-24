Porstmouth, NH police arrest Alabama man on sexual assault charge

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - An Alabama man has been arrested on a sexual assault charge in connection with an incident in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police said.

Carter Kimbrough, 45, is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman at a Beechstone Apartments residence.

He was released on $1,000 cash bail pending his May 31 arraignment in Rockingham County Court.

