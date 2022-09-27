BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency inspections are underway on a bridge in the Seaport District after a light pole fell and hit a pedestrian, according to officials.

Boston Police said a woman was hurt after the pole came down on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge around 3 p.m.

Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital and treated for what were considered non-life threatening injuries at the time.

Following the incident, crews could be seen evaluating individual poles after the bridge sidewalks were closed on Seaport Boulevard, some of which could be seen dismantled and laying on the ground. Traffic was also reduced to one lane as the inspections continued.

The City of Boston later released a statement detailing the response and closures, as crews continued their work on the bridge late into the evening.

“The City of Boston prioritizes the safety of its residents and visitors, and out of an abundance of caution, the sidewalks and bike path have been closed and vehicular traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction,” a City spokesperson said in a statement to 7NEWS. “Boston Public Works crews immediately responded and are on scene inspecting the site and evaluating all street poles for safety. These closures will be lifted once the inspection is complete and the area has been deemed safe.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

