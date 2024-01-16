BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses replaced part of the MBTA’s Red Line for a second time on Tuesday after an apparent third rail problem closed train service between the line’s JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations.

The transportation authority announced the latest delays just after 2:40 p.m., stating that trains were being held at affected stations and that Ashmont trains were being directed to Braintree.

“Red Line Update: Shuttle Buses replace service between JFK/UMass and Ashmont while personnel investigate a third rail problem at JFK/UMass,” the MBTA stated on social media.

The switch to shuttle buses came half-an-hour after officials initially said there were delays of “about 20 minutes” due to a third rail problem at the Red Line’s JFK/UMass station.

The latest issue came hours after shuttle buses were brought in around 8:30 a.m., after “an electrical problem” at Downtown Crossing led to maintenance personnel and the Boston Fire Department being called in to investigate, causing buses to replace rail service between JFK/UMass and Harvard stations. By 10:50 a.m., the buses were phased out and regular service resumed.

Shuttles also temporarily replaced Orange Line service between Back Bay and North Station due to the issue at Downtown Crossing.

The Orange Line itself also experienced a third rail-related problem Tuesday morning, leading to delays that stretched over the span of an hour before clearing up around 9:10 a.m.

