WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A portion of a road collapsed in Worcester Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Flying above Heard Street, SKY7-HD spotted a large hole surrounded by traffic cones in the roadway. City officials said a water main broke, causing the ground to cave in.

Worcester Department of Public Works crews were working to repair the hole as of 6 p.m. Part of Heard Street is blocked off.

No other information was immediately available.

