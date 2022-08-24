AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A half mile of Route 20 has been closed to traffic after a dump truck rolled over and spilled its cargo in Auburn, according to officials.

Auburn Police tweeted out a photo of the accident at 3:21 p.m. on Monday. In the social media post, the department asked drivers to avoid the area between Millbury Street and Montclair Drive as crews responded.

A load of stones could be seen spilling across the roadway after the crash, which apparently left the dump truck on its side.

No info on the condition of the driver was provided, though an ambulance could be seen in the background of the image.

Route 20 is closed at Millbury Street and Montclair Drive for a roll over dump truck. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/WsDUwN6uM3 — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) August 24, 2022

