PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Portland police on Monday released the name of the officer involved in a non-fatal shooting while he was investigating a reported burglary in the Maine city.

Portland Police Officer Nevin Rand was called to the area of the Preble Street Soup Kitchen on Oxford Street at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday when he attempted to speak to a suspect.

Police did not release the details of how the shooting unfolded.

The man who was shot was taken to the Maine Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Once he is released from the hospital the suspect will be charged with criminal threatening and failure to submit to arrest or detention. It’s unclear if the suspect has an attorney.

Rand, who has been with Portland police since 2018, was placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. No officers were injured.

Portland police are continuing to investigate the incident. The office of the Maine Attorney General is conducting a separate investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)