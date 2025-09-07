SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A restaurant in Maine is mourning the loss of its head chef, whose body was found in a vehicle in Scituate last month.

In a statement, the Grill Room and Bar honored the memory of Declan Perry, 27, of Portland, who was found dead in a vehicle outside South Shore Hospital.

“Over the past two weeks our tur team has taken a step back to reflect, grieve, and honor the memory of someone who meant so much to us. The silence in the kitchen has been heavy, but it has also given us space to remember the joy, laughter, and inspiration Chef Declan brought into our lives every day.”

A Scituate man has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with his death.

