Portland police: There are laws even when you’re ‘drinking claws’

PORTLAND, MAINE (WHDH) - Portland, Maine police took to Twitter on Monday to remind residents that despite what they may hear, there are still laws even if you’re “drinking claws.”

The saying, which references White Claw Hard Seltzer, just isn’t true, police said.

“We have been made aware of a popular saying ‘ain’t no laws when you’re drinking claws,'” police wrote in a tweet. “To clear the air: here in Portland, laws still apply even when you’re drinking claws. Or drinking anything else. RT to keep your ‘bros’ out of trouble.”

We have been made aware of a popular saying “ain’t no laws when you’re drinking claws”. To clear the air: here in Portland, laws still apply even when you’re drinking claws. Or drinking anything else. RT to keep your “bros” out of trouble — Portland Police (@PolicePortland) August 20, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)