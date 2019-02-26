Portland Trail Blazers get stuck in Emerson College elevator ahead of tilt with Celtics

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several members of the Portland Trail Blazers got stuck in an elevator at Emerson College on Tuesday ahead of a game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Meyers Leonard shared a video on Twitter around 2 p.m. that showed himself, star guard Damian Lillard, former Celtic Evan Turner, and five other teammates stuck in the elevator at 150 Boylston Street.

“This is not how you treat the former number one team in the West,” Turner could be heard saying in the video.

Emerson College said in a statement that the elevator stopped between two floors and delayed the players from reaching the street level for about 15 minutes.

“The College apologizes for the disruption and hopes the team takes it easy on the Boston Celtics tomorrow night,” the statement said.

Some players could be heard saying “stairs” as they were helped off the elevator.

The team had been practicing at the facility.

No one was injured in the incident.

Check out Leonard’s video below:

We finally got it. 🙏🏼🔨 pic.twitter.com/elH231WzTa — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) February 26, 2019

