Portsmouth, NH man arrested on drug charges

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A Portsmouth, New Hampshire, man is facing drug charges after being arrested in an opioid crackdown Wednesday.

Ryan Reed, 40, was arrested on charges of selling controlled narcotics. The arrest was part of “Granite Shield,” a New Hampshire program targeting opioid distribution in Portsmouth.

Reed was released on bail and will be arraigned in Rockingham County Court on July 12.

