Portsmouth, NH police investigating unattended death

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Portsmouth, New Hampshire officers are investigating the unattended death of a 38-year-old man Sunday night, police said.

Officers responding to reports of an unresponsive roommate at 171 Union St. at 5:15 a.m. Monday found a man who was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, but it appears to be drug-related based initial investigation, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 603-427-1500.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)