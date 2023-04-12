PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - All public schools in Portsmouth, New Hampshire will be closed Thursday due to a threat investigation, officials announced.

Superintendent Zach McLaughlin sent out a message Wednesday night saying someone threatened to shoot up the school in a video posted to social media.

McLaughlin went on to say that the decision to close all schools was made out of an abundance of caution as police investigate whether the threat is credible.

