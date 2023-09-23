PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help as they search for a bank robber who stole from the Bank of America on Islington Street.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the bank around 10:15 a.m. learned the suspect did not display a weapon but said he had one.

Police were able to collect evidence left behind by the suspect but did not catch them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 603-431-1199, online at www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com.

