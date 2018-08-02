Portuguese man o’ war washes up on Mass. beach

EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are warning the public after a Portuguese man o’ war washed up Thursday on a Martha’s Vineyard beach.

The venomous jellyfish was found on South Beach, according to the Edgartown Parks Department.

The man o’ war is known for its long tentacles, which can deliver a painful sting. Its venom is typically strong enough to kill fish and in rare cases, humans.

Swimmers have been asked to use caution when entering the water.

