WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A positive coronavirus case has been reported within the Waltham school community.

Waltham Public Schools alerted families at McDevitt Middle School Monday night about the positive case.

The school district is working with the city health department to complete contact tracing protocols.

No additional information has been released.

We communicated with families at McDevitt Middle School last night about a positive COVID-19 case in the school community. As always, we have worked with the City Health Department to complete contact tracing protocols. Stay safe, Waltham. — WalthamPublicSchools (@WalthamSchools) October 13, 2020

