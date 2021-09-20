A Massachusetts House employee who was last in the State House on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email obtained by the News Service.

A House official advised members and staff Saturday morning that all close contacts of the person had been notified of the positive test result.

“We urge all Members and staff to continue to practice consistent social distancing and to be attuned to the self-care and precautionary measures recommended by the CDC,” Human Resources Director Katherine Palmer wrote in the email. “Please remember that only those staff whose positions are essential to the discharge of House operations, including sessions of the House, should be physically at the State House at this point.”

While many other public and private buildings, including schools, have reopened in recent months, the State House has been closed to the public for over 550 days, with many lawmakers and staff in both branches working remotely.

The positive test result also comes after House Speaker Ronald Mariano expressed frustration with lawmakers who oppose the idea of a COVID-19 vaccination requirement among members.

The resistance to the idea, he said last week, hinders efforts to bring more people back to the building.

Legislative leaders and Gov. Charlie Baker plan to meet privately at the State House Monday afternoon and host a media availability afterwards.

The House and Senate, where a few members have been leading in-person sessions, meet at 11 a.m.

