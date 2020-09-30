Positive test rate, hospitalizations up in Massachusetts

The rolling seven-day average rate of positive COVID-19 tests hit 1 percent in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Public Health, a level that the DPH data show has not been recorded in the past month.

The rate had hovered at 0.9 percent for the past four days, and was at 0.8 percent for nine days before that. Public health officials reported 450 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with eight new deaths.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 26 to 444, marking the third day that total has increased.

The number of COVID-19 patients currently in intensive care jumped by 22, to 107, and four fewer patients were intubated, for a total of 27 intubations.

