NORTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a possible chemical leak Wednesday morning has prompted evacuations in Norton.

The area from Barrowsville Station to 242 Dean Street has been evacuated, according to police.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Emergency crews are on scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

