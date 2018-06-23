FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – Flames broke out in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after, officials said, a transformer blew during a thunderstorm.

The blaze sparked in some bushes along Northeast 13th Street and 15th Avenue, possibly due to a lightning strike, according to neighbors, Friday afternoon.

Cellphone video captured a grass fence on fire next to some trees.

“A crescendo of flames, said area resident Fred Rapisarda.

Rapisarda said he heard lightning strike. When he came outside, he saw that a tree had fallen around the corner from his home.

The downed tree limb took down a power line in the process, and that was when the transformer exploded, igniting fast-spreading flames.

“The transformer kept blowing up and sparking and giant flames,” said Rapisarda. “It was really pretty scary.”

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene and were able to contain the fire by spraying foam.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, traffic was shut down and rerouted in both directions.

No injuries were reported.

