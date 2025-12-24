BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts state officials are warning of a possible measles outbreak after someone may have been exposed earlier this month.

Officials say an adult who flew into Boston and stayed in Westboro was recently diagnosed. They said the person flew in on an American Airlines flight from Dallas on December 11 and made their way through terminal “B.”

State Health Officials said that person stayed at the Double Tree by Hilton in Westboro that night and flew out of Logan the next day to Las Vegas on a JetBlue flight that left out of terminal “C.”

Measles is highly contagious. Early symptoms begin to show seven to 21 days after exposure and are similar to that of a cold.

A rash typically develops days after that. If you develop symptoms, you’re encouraged to call your healthcare provider before heading to your doctor’s office.

