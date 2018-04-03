Possible sighting of mother before deadly SUV crash

In this March 28, 2018 aerial file image from Alameda County Sheriff's Office drone video courtesy of Mendocino County shows the pullout where the SUV of Jennifer and Sarah Hart was recovered off the off Pacific Coast Highway 1, near Westport, Calif. The SUV carrying the large, free-spirited family from Washington state accelerated straight off the scenic California cliff and the deadly wreck may have been intentional, authorities said Sunday, April 1, 2018. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether a surveillance video from Fort Bragg, California, shows a woman the day before her family’s sport utility vehicle was found at the bottom off a cliff along the Pacific Coast at a scenic viewpoint.

Mendocino County Sheriff Lt. Shannon Barney told The Oregonian/OregonLive Tuesday the woman in the video looks like Jennifer Hart but that the footage is “very grainy.”

Sarah and Jennifer Hart were found dead at the crash scene March 26 along with three of their children.

Three other children remain missing. Authorities have said the crash was probably deliberate.

One of the missing children is 15-year-old Devonte Hart, a black youngster who drew national attention after he was photographed in tears while hugging a white police officer during a 2014 protest.

