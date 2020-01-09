Possible suspect in Revere stabbing arrested after stolen truck stopped in Saugus

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers with guns drawn took a potential stabbing suspect into custody in Saugus on Thursday following a knife attack on a 64-year-old man in Revere, state police said.

A trooper on Route 1 southbound in Saugus, just south of Lynn Fells Parkway, spotted a 32-year-old Revere man driving a stolen Ford F-250 pickup truck shortly after 8 a.m., according to state police.

Additional troopers responded to the scene and surrounded the vehicle before taking the suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect may have stabbed the man in the chest in the area of Jordan Street in Revere before fleeing the scene in the truck. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say they are not releasing the potential suspect’s name because this was a domestic-violence incident.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)