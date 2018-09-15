Possible swimmer in distress who triggered search was training triathlete

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who triggered a search and rescue effort in Boston when a resident reported a possible swimmer in distress was an athlete who told the U.S. Coast Guard she was training for a triathlon.

Boston fire crews and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the waters off South Boston Saturday night after a resident reported a swimmer struggling near the area of K Street and Columbia Road, according to Boston fire officials.

But when coast guard crews located the woman, she told them she was an athlete and was training for a triathlon.

No rescue was necessary.

