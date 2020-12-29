MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a possibly armed and dangerous man accused of threatening a woman and her baby at gunpoint in Manchester, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of domestic violence on Lake Avenue around 1 a.m. met with a victim who said that Franklin Castillo, 27, of Manchester, had pointed a gun at her and her baby and threatened to kill her, according to Manchester police.

The victim reportedly told the officers that Castillo had left in a car and had taken the gun with him.

His vehicle was found in the area of Auburn South Back and Beech Street but police say it was unoccupied.

Responding officers spotted someone who met Castillo’s description but he did not comply with their commands to stop and they lost sight of him, police said.

A perimeter was set up and a search began.

Shortly after, police received a report of a crash on Interstate 93 that they believed Castillo was involved in after possibly switching cars.

The crashed vehicle was reportedly unoccupied when troopers arrived at the scene.

State police deployed their helicopter to search the area and after several hours, the search was suspended.

Castillo is wanted on numerous charges, including felony criminal threatening, felony theft, reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, and disobeying an officer.

He is described as a Hispanic man with long dreadlocks. A photo released of the suspect was taken in 2015 and shows him with short hair.

Castillo was last seen wearing shorts, a dark T-shirt, and white shoes.

Police say he may be armed and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Manchester police detective division at 603-792-5500.

