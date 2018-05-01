Possibly rabid fox attacks 3 women in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Police said there was several reports of an aggressive and possibly rabid fox in Burlington on Tuesday, where it bit two women.

Jeanette Bowler said she was using a wiffle ball bat to push rain water off the tarp covering her grill Tuesday morning when she heard something behind her.

“I heard the rocks move and I just turned around and the thing came at me and that’s when I started whacking it with the bat,” said Bowler. The fox ran off and Bowler went inside to call the police.

Moments later, the fox went after Bowler’s neighbor Alexandra Laverty as she walked her daughter to the bus stop.

“I was kicking at it, swinging Ava’s backpack at it, getting Ava to run into the house, telling her to go get her father,” said Laverty. When she turned to run away, Laverty said the fox bit her in the calf and she fell down. She managed to kick it off and got back into her house.

Several hours later and nearly a mile away, police believe the same fox cornered Marisa Donnelly in her shed. Donnelly said she managed to kick the fox out of the way but as she backed up she tripped and fell.

“I was scared. I was more scared when I fell. Because then he picked up his speed,” said Donnelly.

As Donnelly was on the ground, the fox bit her in the foot. She eventually got away. A police officer in the area responded and managed to shoot and kill the fox.

