Possibly rabid fox attacks 3 women in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A police officer shot and killed a fox that attacked three women in Burlington Tuesday and now officials are testing the animal to see if it was rabid.

Jeanette Bowler said she was using a Wiffle Ball bat to push rainwater off the tarp covering her grill Tuesday morning when she heard something moving around behind her.

“I heard the rocks move and I just turned around and the thing came at me, and that’s when I started whacking it with the bat,” Bowler said of the encounter.

When the fox ran off, Bowler said she rushed inside and called the police.

Moments later, the fox went after one of Bowler’s neighbors, Alexandra Laverty, as she was walking her daughter to the bus stop. Laverty said she also had to fight off the aggressive animal.

“I was kicking at it, swinging Ava’s backpack at it, getting Ava to run into the house, telling her to go get her father,” Laverty said. When she turned to run away, Laverty said the fox bit her in the calf and she fell down. She managed to kick it off and go back to her house.

Several hours later and nearly a mile away, police believe the same fox cornered Marisa Donnelly in her shed. Donnelly said she managed to kick the fox out of the way but as she backed up she tripped and fell.

“I was scared. I was more scared when I fell,” Donnelly said, “Because then he picked up his speed.”

Donnelly said the fox bit her on the foot while she was lying on the ground.

An officer responding to the scene shot and killed the fox. It is now being tested for rabies.

