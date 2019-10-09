Post Malone steps out in Boston before TD Garden show, poses with replica Super Bowl trophy

BOSTON (WHDH) - Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone was spotted at Strega in the Seaport on Tuesday night, hours before he took the stage at TD Garden.

During his visit to the restaurant, Malone posed for pictures with staffers, Strega owner Nick Varano, and even held up a replica Pats Super Bowl trophy — despite being an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

Malone will be performing at the Garden again Wednesday night.

