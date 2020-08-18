Postal Service halts some operational changes until after election amid outcry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Postmaster general says he is halting some operational changes until after the November election. Democrats had contended that the changes caused disruptions that threatened mail-in voting, and some states planned to file lawsuits.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”

He said retail hours at Post Offices will not change and that mail-processing equipment and boxes will remain. No facilities will be closed, and overtime will be approved “as needed.”

DeJoy said the Postal Service will “engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.”

