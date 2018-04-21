BROOKLYN (WHDH) – A Brooklyn mail carrier has been charged with hoarding more than 17,000 pieces of mail. The 53-year-old was accused of hiding it, instead of delivering.

The 16-year veteran of the US Postal Service was assigned to a Brooklyn station.

Postal deliveryman Rob Cardazone, a co-worker and friend of the suspect, said there’s “no excuse for what” the suspect did.

Investigators received tips from residents who reported seeing a big stash of bulging blue mail bags.

Police raided the mail carrier’s home – the oldest postmark was from 2005.

Investigators said they found a parked blue SUV, which belonged to the suspect, that they say was loaded with undelivered mail.

The suspect told prosecutors he made it a point to deliver all of the first class mail and kept back mainly circulars and advertisements.

Some mail customers on his route said they might not have noticed anything unusual.

“We are getting an awful lot of mail every day. Can’t say whether we’re missing any mail,” one resident said.

The suspect faced a judge and was released on $25,000 bail. If convicted, he faces five years in prison.

