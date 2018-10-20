Postal worker accused of stealing cash from purse in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A postal worker is under arrest after police say he stole money out of a woman’s purse and took off.

Police say 63-year-old Thomas Medeiros stole $60 from a woman’s unattended purse at a Cumberland Farms in Wareham on Saturday morning.

Police were able to track Medeiros down along his postal route after he allegedly took off with the money.

He is expected to be arraigned on a larceny charge on Monday.

