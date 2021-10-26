NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WHDH) — A postal worker found two kittens who had been abandoned in a box on the side of a road in New Haven, Connecticut.

The kittens, now named Thelma and Louise, had escaped from the air mattress box and ended up on a busy street before the postal worker saved them, according to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

The box had air holes on the side as well as a dish of food for the kittens.

The postal worker reportedly called two other shelters before finding one that could take them in.

Anyone with information on who owned the kittens is asked to call the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter at 203-315-4125.

