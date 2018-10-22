Postal worker pleads not guilty to stealing $60 from purse in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stealing cash from an unattended purse in Wareham pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

Thomas Medeiros, 63, was caught on camera inside a Cumberland Farms on Saturday morning, where he allegedly stole $60 from the manager’s purse while she helped a customer with coffee.

Police arrested Medeiros in along his postal route in Taunton after he allegedly took off with the money.

Police say Medeiros admitted to stealing the money, saying he shouldn’t have done it but, “it was just there, it was like candy.”

Medeiros was ordered to stay away from the store and have no contact with any witnesses connected to the case. He is due back in court next month.

