MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Cell phone video captures a race to the rescue along Route 109 in Medway on Friday.

Police say a mail carrier truck stopped at a mailbox and was hit from behind by a pick up truck.

The postal worker was pinned underneath the truck. Robert Smith was in his house when he heard the crash and rushed out to the scene.

Smith said a group of good Samaritans rushed to lift the truck off of her.

“There was someone working to dig dirt out from under her head, so she had a little wiggle room,” Smith said. “It just didnt’ work.”

When first responders arrived, they jumped in to help free the victim from the wreckage.

“The vehicle rolled,” Medway fire chief Michael Fasolino said. “The patient rolled out the window, got stuck underneath the vehicle, so half the patient was inside, half the patient was outside.”

The road was shut down for hours before the mail carrier truck was eventually towed from the scene. Both drivers invovled suffered serious injuries, described as non-life-threatening.

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