A pot-bellied pig who came to the Animal Rescue League of Boston weighing nearly 200 pounds in 2017 underwent a tremendous transformation and is said to be doing great at her new home.

Maybelle was rescued at the age of 1 from a Billerica home where she was allegedly fed dog food. The ARL says along with being grossly overweight, she was immobile, suffered several pressure sores, had overgrown hooves, and couldn’t see because a roll of fat was covering her eyes.

The ARL veterinary staff created a plan to help Maybelle lose weight and regain strength.

A West Bridgewater couple who formally had a pig for 20 years heard about Maybelle’s story and adopted her about six months after she went to the ARL.

Maybelle has since lost a lot of weight and her owners said that “She is doing great! She gets around just fine exploring the yard. She seems happy.”

They added that the pot-bellied pig also loves to sunbathe.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)