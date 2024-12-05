WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Massachusetts are outlining how they believe locals could one day consume marijuana in public settings, similar to how alcohol is consumed in bars.

The Cannabis Control Commission has been gathering information in recent months from various stakeholders, including local cities and towns that might want to open up “weed cafes.”

“This is exciting. This is a massive opportunity in a lot of areas,” said Commissioner Kimberly Roy.

The commission met in Worcester Thursday to unveil its ideas for pot cafes, tasting rooms, and marijuana-friendly events. Commissioners have consulted with other states where this is happening, like California and Colorado.

“We’re putting this out there because we want your feedback. We’re putting this out there to start a conversation,” said Acting Chair Bruce Stebbins.

The commission expects to issue licenses in three categories — the first, which it calls “supplemental,” would allow a marijuana grower or retailer to open an adjacent space where customers could use cannabis they purchase on site.

How about getting high at yoga? Or while watching a play?

Those are possibilities named by the commission in a second category of social consumption facilities it envisions — called “hospitality.”

“Some examples of that are lounge, café, entertainment or rec space, comedy club, yoga studio. Again, we were trying to keep this open because we expect entrepreneurs to get really creative and so we didn’t want to limit that,” said Deputy General Counsel Mike Baker.

A third category, called “event organizer” would allow licensed companies to get a temporary permit to allow marijuana sales and consumption at events like fairs and concerts. They could do a total of 24 a year.

The commission is working on regulations, with licensees being required to check IDs, provide adequate ventilation and signage, and develop a transportation plan for people who are impaired, among other possible ideas.

“We are placing a priority on ensuring public health and public safety as we move forward,” Stebbins said.

The commission does not plan to allow alcohol consumption or tobacco consumption at these venues. They are scheduled to meet again later this month.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)