A potbelly pig is looking to kick off the new year on the right hoof by finding a new home.

Originally rescued from a cruelty situation in Ohio, four-year-old Nala was brought to the Animal Rescue League of Boston earlier this year. After months spent making progress, officials this week said she is now ready for adoption.

“When she did come to us, she was pretty overweight,” said ARL Media Relations Manager Mike DeFina, estimating Nala was between 30 and 35 pounds overweight.

“She was very closed-off,” DeFina said.

Officials said Nala was rescued from Ohio as a piglet. She then came into the care of the ARL in October after her latest owner could no longer care for her. At the time, officials said, she was suffering with mobility and emotional issues due to her weight.

Having since slimmed down, the ARL officials said Nala is feeling much better.

“Over the last couple of months, she’s made tremendous strides,” DeFina said. “So, she’s lost a pretty good amount of weight, so her mobility has improved, as has her behavior.”

“She’s moving around much better, so this has certainly changed her behavior and she’s now a much happier pig,” DeFina continued.

Animal experts say Nala is on the right track. But she will still have some work to do once she finds a new home.

“Her new family will have to continue her weight loss journey,” DeFina said. “So, she needs, probably about another 20, 25 pounds to lose or so.”

“It’s so wonderful to see her kinda bounce back, being more social, more interactive, and that’s just the start,” DeFina added. “She’s gonna be great once she gets to a new home.”

The ARL says Nala will do best with a family who has experience caring for pigs and farm animals as well as plenty of space to move around.

