Potential for heavy downpours has much of Massachusetts under flood watch

BOSTON (WHDH) - Much of the Bay State is under a flood watch as a storm system that is expected to produce heavy downpours moves into the region.

The flood watch, which will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and last through Saturday afternoon, has been issued for much of Southern New England.

The National Weather Service is warning of “a widespread soaking rainfall” this evening and overnight that could dump between 1 and 2 inches of rain on cities and towns across Massachusetts with isolated areas receiving as much as 3 inches.

“This rainfall will bring the potential for significant urban and poor drainage flooding. Any leaf-clogged storm trains will exacerbate this potential,” the weather service wrote. “The rains may also bring some area rivers and streams into flood. Although Saturday is expected to be dry, some area rivers will take longer to crest, hence there is a chance that some rivers may go into flood during Saturday.”

[Approximate Rainfall Arrival Time – Not Meant To Be Exact] A few light showers possible this afternoon, but the main shield of rain overspreads the region from west to east between 4 and 8 pm this evening. Heavy rain persists overnight with an embedded t-storm or two possible. pic.twitter.com/vFjhGA7veu — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 9, 2018

[Late Friday/Friday night] A quick 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible late Friday/Friday night. This may result in some poor drainage street flooding and perhaps minor river flooding in a few locations. We will continue to assess the latest data through afternoon. pic.twitter.com/mbIHN1RcOZ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 8, 2018

