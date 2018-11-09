Potential for heavy downpours has much of Massachusetts under flood watch

BOSTON (WHDH) - Much of the Bay State is under a flood watch as a storm system that is expected to produce heavy downpours moves into the region.
The flood watch, which will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and last through Saturday afternoon, has been issued for much of Southern New England.
The National Weather Service is warning of “a widespread soaking rainfall” this evening and overnight that could dump between 1 and 2 inches of rain on cities and towns across Massachusetts with isolated areas receiving as much as 3 inches.
“This rainfall will bring the potential for significant urban and poor drainage flooding. Any leaf-clogged storm trains will exacerbate this potential,” the weather service wrote. “The rains may also bring some area rivers and streams into flood. Although Saturday is expected to be dry, some area rivers will take longer to crest, hence there is a chance that some rivers may go into flood during Saturday.”
